KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Health Ministry (MoH) will work to align medical experts with the development of infrastructure according to local needs.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad the matter was discussed at a meeting chaired by him yesterday.

“InsyaAllah, I will ensure two things. Firstly, for infrastructure development to be in line with local needs.

“I admit that in many areas, there are still overcrowding, poor facilities or both, but this is being addressed, not only in Sabah and Sarawak but also in Johor and Kelantan.

“Secondly, it is to deal with the problem of uneven distribution of human resources by ensuring that planning and distribution of resources is in line with infrastructure development and needs at the grassroots.

“It’s not a one-day job, but with everyone’s prayers and support, we will do it,” he said in a post on his Facebook today. — Bernama