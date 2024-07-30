KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has clarified that a viral WhatsApp message regarding the salary adjustment rate for civil servants, allegedly issued by the ministry on July 25, 2024, is false.

MoF, through its social media accounts, advised the public to be cautious and not to be easily deceived by such news.

“Visit the official portal and follow the official social media channels of the Ministry of Finance for the latest and authentic information,” it said.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a salary increase of more than 13 per cent for public servants starting this December. — Bernama