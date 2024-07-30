KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the last flight out of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) in Subang will depart at 10pm as jet airliners return to the airport on August 1, 2024.

Loke said this meant there will be no midnight flights as the airport is surrounded by residential areas, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

He added that several enhancements to SZB’s Skypark terminal have been completed.

“The airport’s apron has been reconfigured to accommodate six narrow-body jet aircraft parking bays, including for Boeing 737s, Airbus A320s, and other similar jets.

“The check-in process is expected to be smoother with 14 common-use check-in counters, four self-service bag drop facilities, and 15 self-service kiosks to be installed,” he added.

Earlier, Bernama reported that six airlines will resume narrow-body aircraft operations at SZB: FireFly, AirAsia Malaysia, Batik Air Malaysia, SKS Airways, Transnusa and Scoot Pte Ltd.

Loke also said that security screening, customs, and immigration processes are expected to improve given the installation of additional facilities and equipment.

The Seremban MP added that Immigration counters have been increased from three to four for departures and from three to eight for arrivals.

Meanwhile, he said the Skypark Link train service, which connects the KL Sentral station to the airport’s Skypark Terminal, will resume operations once the new terminal is ready by 2027 after service was suspended in February last year due to low ridership of fewer than 100 passengers a day.

“We are currently monitoring passenger movements. If there is increased demand and more flights coming into the airport, we will consider resuming the service earlier,” he said, as quoted by FMT.

In March, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced that its Subang airport redevelopment plan is expected to cost around RM3.7 billion by 2030, following approval from the Cabinet.

MAHB aims to transform SZB into a regional aviation hub through a joint venture with Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd.