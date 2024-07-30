KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Doctors at the National Heart Institute have allowed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return home following his admission earlier this month, an aide said.

According to Bloomberg, the aide said Dr Mahathir was now on “home leave”.

The aide, Sufi Yusoff, previously informed the media that Dr Mahathir had been admitted to the hospital for coughing.

Dr Mahathir, 99, is a frequent visitor to the IJN, having already spent over a month there earlier this year for an undisclosed condition.

The former prime minister also has a history of heart disease, having undergone repeated procedures to treat this.