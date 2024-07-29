KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Terengganu state government has adopted a policy of providing special seating for female spectators to prevent gender mixing during football matches at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

According to Kosmo!, Hishamuddin Abdul Karim, who is the chairman of the Terengganu Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee, said the segregated seating will be implemented by the stadium management starting with the Super League match between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Negeri Sembilan tomorrow night.

Hishamuddin, who is also the president of the Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT), explained that the arrangement was being introduced to address the issue of intermingling between male and female spectators during the FA Cup semi-final involving TFC and Selangor last week.

“The stadium is open, and women are not barred from entering any entrance or sitting in any seating area within the stadium.

“This special seating is an effort to ensure compliance with religious and Shariah requirements, while hopefully reducing the mixing of men and women during football matches,” he said in a statement to Kosmo! today.

In the same statement, Hishamuddin said that the Terengganu State Sports Complex (KSNT) and TFC will provide areas for families too.