IPOH, July 29 — Malaysian students who were brought back from Bangladesh will have the option of either continuing their studies in the country or returning to Bangladesh if the situation there is safe again, said Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the ministry would hold further discussions with the students about their plan, whether they want to return to Bangladesh once it’s safe or continue their studies in Malaysia.

“We will see their current situation and the option they prefer, whether they want to continue their studies locally (or not). However, we also need to consider their qualifications, status and the subjects they are taking.

“But, without causing them any undue stress... we want to provide them with counselling or get them to meet our officers to understand their position,” he said.

He told reporters this after the engagement session with the Minister of Higher Education in conjunction with the World Conference on Islamic Thought and Civilisation (WCIT) 2024 yesterday.

Thousands of students in Bangladesh have been protesting since July 1 after a court reinstated the quota for public sector jobs that had been abolished in 2018. The violent protests have claimed over 130 lives.

Following that, 123 Malaysians, including 80 students, were brought home from Bangladesh through a special flight on the instruction of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 23.

Meanwhile, commenting on the WCIT 2024, he hoped it would produce resolutions and formulas that the participants could present to address global issues, especially those concerning world peace.

“One of the things I am proud of with Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) is that during my tenure as menteri besar, when we organised the WCIT, one of the resolutions we made was the establishment of the Centre for Non-Violence, which focuses on peace and anti-violence.

“This was a significant resolution because, at that time, we formed this centre for ASEAN, and it has had a big impact,” he said.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah will grace the event tomorrow morning and it will also be attended by Anwar.

Over 1,000 people, including scholars, leaders, intellectuals, professionals and members of the public from both within and outside the country, are expected to attend the seventh edition of the WCIT from tomorrow until July 31 at Casuarina Meru. — Bernama