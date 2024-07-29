GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — Licensing under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is to hold all social media platform providers accountable, tighten standard operating procedures and curb cyber crimes, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She that this measure is essential to curb the rising cases of cybercrimes, particularly sexual crimes against children and online fraud in Malaysia, which have become increasingly alarming.

She noted that there were 360 cases of sexual crimes involving children on social media recorded in 2022, which increased to 525 cases in 2023 while 288 cases were reported from January to June this year.

“In terms of online fraud, the losses amounted to RM453 million in 2022, rising to RM1.2 billion last year, and from January to June this year, the police recorded losses of RM637 million.

“We do not want to see many Malaysians falling victim to online scams. It is a very serious challenge,” she told reporters after visiting the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Pengkalan Kota here yesterday.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced yesterday that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in the country must apply for a Class Licence for Application Service Providers under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

This measure will take effect on January 1, 2025, following the introduction of a new regulatory framework for social media and internet messaging services starting August 1.

Teo said the proposal received approval from the Cabinet earlier this year but the Ministry of Communications took several months to conduct engagement sessions with all social media platform providers before making the announcement Saturday.

She explained that this is not a regulation unique to Malaysia, as similar policies are practised in other countries, including Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK).

Refuting claims that MCMC’s step would restrict freedom of speech, she clarified that 50 per cent of MCMC’s requests to remove content on social media were related to gambling and online fraud, not just fake news.

Meanwhile, Teo announced that the ministry aims to ensure the completion and operation of seven more NADI centres in Penang before the end of this year, in line with the Ministry of Communications' goal to develop 38 new NADIs under the initiative "1 State Constituency, 1 NADI," adding to the three that existed before the initiative.

Overall, she said there are 1,097 NADIs nationwide, with 950 operational and 147 still under implementation. — Bernama