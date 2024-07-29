KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The government will empower early childhood education institutions by focusing on registration, safety, health and curriculum, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the matter was discussed at a meeting of the Special Committee on Integrated Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Early Childhood Education Institutions, which she chaired today.

“The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and representatives from the Health Ministry and the Ministry of National Unity,” she said in a post on her Facebook today.

She said the meeting was held to enhance the trust and confidence of the community in early childhood education institutions in Malaysia.

“I hope the outcome of this discussion will lead to a more effective and comprehensive implementation in regulating early childhood education institutions throughout the country,” she said.

Fadhlina said the empowerment of early childhood education was one of the six ‘task forces’ to empower the country’s education.

Meanwhile, Nancy through a post on her Facebook said early childhood education is a shared responsibility across ministries and efforts need to be increased and coordinated to ensure a quality and conducive education system. — Bernama