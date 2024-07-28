BAGAN DATUK, July 28 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno need to work hard to address the negative perceptions thrown against them by their political enemies, said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister, also the BN chairman, said if these perceptions are not addressed, refuted, and clarified, they will continue to linger in the minds of the people.

“We learned from the experience in GE14 (14th general election), that perceptions are deliberately thrown as a form of propaganda, not just to bring down in politics, but also the party he leads, this is what happened to BN and Umno,” he told the media after opening the Bagan Datuk divisional delegates meeting here today.

Ahmad Zahid stated that Umno members need to convey an accurate portrayal of the party’s actions because the people’s acceptance of the party, particularly among netizens, depends on the perceptions they receive.

“If there is a lot of negativity (perception), then it is negativity that will dominate the minds and souls of netizens, especially those who are anti-establishment,” he said.

The Bagan Datuk MP also called on the BN and Umno members to optimise social media as it has a greater impact on society, especially netizens.

He said efforts to counter these negative perceptions need to be done not only by BN and Umno, but also by the component parties in the unity government, he said.

“We cannot expect other parties to do it for us,” he said.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also presented donations and certificates of appreciation to 83 students who achieved excellent results in the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations. — Bernama