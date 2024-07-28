KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Level 1 hot weather status update for several areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

In a Facebook post, MetMalaysia wrote that three areas in Peninsular Malaysia — Larut and Matang in Perak, Kuala Muda in Kedah and Kuala Krai in Kelantan — are currently affected.

In Sarawak, the seven affected areas are Miri, Marudi, Sibu, Kapit, Lubok Antu, Sri Aman and Kuching.

MetMalaysia has also issued a Level 1 warning for Beaufort in Sabah, which is also experiencing high temperatures.

The department defines this alert level as a daily maximum temperature of 35-37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

For the latest information on the daily hot weather status, refer to the https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/.