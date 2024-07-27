KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his condolences to the family of former Minister of National Unity and Community Development Tan Sri Siti Zaharah Sulaiman who died last night.

Anwar, in a post on his Facebook page today, said Siti Zaharah, who was also the former Wanita Umno chief, was a close friend when he was in the party and described the deceased as an efficient, committed and persistent leader in the struggle.

“I also mourn and pray that her family is given strength and the deceased is forgiven for all the sins and given the best place by His side,” according to the message.

Siti Zaharah, 75, was confirmed dead by her eldest son Timoer Dzakry Samarudin at Serdang Hospital at 11.23 last night, and was buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam at 11.30 this morning. — Bernama