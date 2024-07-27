JOHOR BAHRU, July 27 — The state government plans to launch pilot schools next year to advance the education system in Johor, making it more competitive and progressive.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the initiative would be implemented in collaboration with the Johor State Education Department (JPNJ).

This initiative aligns with the directives of the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who has stressed the importance of high-quality education.

“Special emphasis will be placed on mastering Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as well as the English language.

“Initially, the programme will include two primary schools and two secondary schools, which are currently being selected by JPNJ,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz hopes that the Johor pilot school initiative will produce positive outcomes for the state’s future. — Bernama



