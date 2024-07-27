GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has reminded that state-level programmes need to be implemented taking into account the sensitivity of ethnic diversity for peace and the people’s well-being.

He said the diversity of race, religion, and culture, with differences in language and demographic as well as generational distribution today should be celebrated without creating any gaps.

“Quoting the words of the Father of Independence, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj that ‘each of us should respect each other's rights and feelings, be tolerant of other people's religion, customs and habits, because through diversity we can gain true unity’.

“It is important for all the people of this state not to deviate and separate from living together,” he said in his speech at the 2024 Penang State Awards, Medals and Honours Investiture Ceremony here today.

He said the struggle towards peace, stability and prosperity in this state is not only on the shoulders of an individual or a certain party, but rather it is a trust and a responsibility that must be shared by all parties.

Meanwhile, Tun Ahmad Fuzi said the state government needs to implement “game changer” projects through the Private Fund Initiative (PFI) approach.

“This includes high-impact projects that can change the economic landscape of the state, including developing districts in Seberang Perai, especially those that are relatively backward in terms of development, so that the abundance of economic blessings can be evenly distributed.

“Next, in order to further fuel the development sector and improve the quality of life of the people involved, I would also like to call on the state government and relevant agencies to develop potential areas including wakaf lands in Kampung Dodol and Kampung Makam which are strategically located in the middle of the city,” he said.

Tun Ahmad Fuzi also praised the state government's committed and focused efforts in ensuring that Penang's economic ecosystem continues to remain strong despite the challenging global economic scenario and geopolitical conflicts at present.

According to him, Penang has recorded a higher GDP value growth of RM116 billion in 2023 compared to RM112.3 billion in the previous year, as well as contributing 7.4 per cent to the Malaysian economy.

Earlier, the 2024 Penang State Awards, Medals and Honour Investiture Awarding Ceremony in conjunction with the 75th birthday celebration of Tun Ahmad Fuzi began with a 17-gun salute followed by an inspection of a guard of honour.

This year, a total of 142 people received top honours while 1,204 people receive medals and commendations with former DAP chairman Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang leading the list of 235 recipients today, as the recipient of the state's highest award, the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) which carries the title of Datuk Seri Utama. — Bernama