TAIPING, July 26 — A labourer recently sentenced to prison and whipping for fraud related to the eKasih assistance programme was brought before two Magistrates' Courts here today for similar offences.

Muhammad Halmi Ismail, 49, facing 18 charges, pleaded guilty to all counts under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years, whipping and fines upon conviction.

Before Magistrate Nur 'Atiqah Sapari, the accused was charged with eight counts of deceiving individuals aged between 58 and 76, leading them to hand over a total of RM3,430 to him between June 7, 2022 and June 23 last year.

For these offences, the Magistrate sentenced the father of four to 18 months in prison and one stroke of the cane for each charge.

However, Nur 'Atiqah ordered all prison sentences to run concurrently from today.

In proceedings before Magistrate R. Prabakaran, the accused pleaded guilty to 10 counts of deceiving individuals aged between 58 and 75, involving RM4,460 between July 21, 2022 and June 5 this year.

For these offences, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison and one stroke of the cane for each charge, with the jail sentences to run concurrently.

The accused committed these offences at various locations around the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutors S. Nishaalini and Nor Arfahanim Azureen Arfanuddin, while the accused was represented by lawyers S.S. Jeyamaran and Ng Wei Jun from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

Yesterday, the Lenggong Magistrates’ Court sentenced the accused to 42 months in prison and five strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud related to eKasih.

The day before, the Ipoh Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to 21 years and two months in prison and 14 strokes of the cane for similar offences involving 13 charges. — Bernama