PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — A new recruitment of 3,950 staff, comprising 3,200 medical officers, 350 dental officers and 400 pharmacy officers, will be made through contract (interim) appointments, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In a statement today, MOH said applicants who meet the appointment criteria for the service scheme but could not be recruited would be listed as reserve candidates.

It said the Public Service Commission (SPA) had put out a recruitment advertisement, which is open from July 18 to July 31, in line with the government’s decision regarding contract (interim) appointments starting from February 1 until a new permanent appointment method is introduced.

MOH said this offer is open to candidates appointed on contract of service according to the MOH Secretary-General Circular Number 4 of 2016, whether they are still serving or no longer serving in the MOH.

“Medical, dental and pharmacy officers appointed on a contract (interim) basis will have the opportunity for permanent appointment subject to performance and the recommendation of the Head of Department,” the statement said.

According to MOH, the categories of eligible candidates include those currently serving in the MOH, candidates who have served up to the maximum contract period of seven years for medical officers and a maximum of five years for dental and pharmacy officers.

Other categories include candidates whose services were terminated not due to disciplinary issues, candidates who have declined a new contract extension offer, candidates who have declined a permanent appointment offer, and candidates who have resigned.

Candidates must have completed their graduate training or compulsory service and have a full registration acknowledgement, it added.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply through the SPA9 portal at https://spa9.spa.gov.my and complete all required information accurately and fully before or by the advertisement closing date. — Bernama