SEPANG, July 25 — The Sepang Sessions Court has scheduled August 28 for the submission of documents in the case of a travel agency manager accused of attempting to murder his wife and inflicting severe injuries on her bodyguard.

Sessions Court Judge Amir Affendy Hamzah set the date after deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdullah informed the court that medical, chemical, and forensic reports had yet to be provided to the defence team.

“Today was designated for the submission of documents. I have delivered partial documents to the defence.

“The remaining documents are the full medical report, the chemist’s report from the crime scene, and the forensic report. Therefore, I request another date for the submission of these documents,” she said.

During the proceedings, Hafizul Hawari’s lawyer Nik Azim Azlan confirmed receipt of the partial documents and acknowledged that the remaining three have not been delivered yet.

On April 25, Hafizul, 38, was charged in the Sessions Court here with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the Arrival Hall, Level 3, Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1.09am on April 14.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine, upon conviction. If the act results in injury, the penalty may be extended to 20 years.

He is also accused of deliberately causing severe injuries to his wife’s bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, with a firearm that could have caused death, at the same location, date, and time.

The charge for this offence is under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which can lead to a maximum imprisonment of 20 years, along with a fine or caning, upon conviction.

Hafizul also faces another seven charges, including for the possession of a firearm, to which he pleaded not guilty on April 24 at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court in Kelantan. — Bernama