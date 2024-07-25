KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The actions of certain politicians who irresponsibly use the names of civil servants in political disputes are highly irresponsible and can tarnish the reputation of the public service, which has worked tirelessly in developing the country.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat said such actions, to the extent of dragging the public service into Parliament, not only have negative impacts but also unfairly affect civil servants who are unable to defend or explain themselves.

“As per the regulations that limit the involvement of civil servants in politics, these should be respected by political leaders by not associating the public service institution and its members with any current political disputes.

“Especially if an issue, the validity of which has not been confirmed, is brought into parliamentary debates. Civil servants always support whichever government is in power, regardless of political background,” he told Bernama.

Adnan said Cuepacs hopes all parties will respect the public service institution and not associate its members with any political disputes, as civil servants uphold principles of neutrality and professionalism in their respective services.

“Cuepacs also hopes that everyone will continue to cooperate for the benefit of the people and the development of the country,” he said.

On July 18, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was suspended from the Dewan Rakyat for six months after raising an issue based on a poison-pen letter said to contain information on the real mastermind behind the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) takeover and which implicated an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) employee.

The decision to suspend Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was announced by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, after the motion to suspend him from the Parliamentary sessions and the Select Committee was passed in a block vote. — Bernama