KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that no PAS party leaders have met him to discuss reviving cooperation with the Islamist party.

“Until now, they have not met with me. If there have been any meetings, they were likely private and not official,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

On Monday the Malay daily reported PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as saying that several informal meetings between Umno and PAS leaders have taken place to discuss cooperation for the 16th general election (GE16).

Ahmad Fadhli noted that these informal meetings hold the potential to reunite the fragmented Malay votes.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also denied these claims, suggesting that such discussions might occur among party members or supporters but not involve the leadership of both parties.

Meanwhile, Zahid declined to comment on whether he would defend his position as president in the upcoming party elections.

“The party elections will be held in 2026. Next year is only 2025, so it’s still a long way off,” he was quoted saying.