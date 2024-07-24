KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Monitoring up to 23 July showed an increase in heat-related illnesses, with cases rising to 112 from 109 on 16 July.

In a brief report on the hot weather status, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) yesterday said that out of the total cases, 26 were heat stroke, 78 were heat exhaustion, and eight were heat cramps.

The total number of heat stroke-related deaths remains at five, with no new fatalities reported this week.

“No cases are currently being treated in hospital. All cases have received treatment and have fully recovered,” Nadma said.

Regarding the weather forecast up to 29 July, the agency said that two tropical cyclones, classified as typhoons and tropical storms, are active in the north-east of the Philippines and the South China Sea.

As a result, the weather in the country is expected to become drier with less rainfall over the next few days.

According to the report, based on weather model analysis, the situation is expected to return to normal when the two tropical cyclones begin to weaken from July 27. — Bernama