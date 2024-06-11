PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Monitoring until yesterday showed that the cumulative number of cases of heat-related diseases increased to 96 cases compared to 93 cases on June 3.

In a brief report on the hot weather status, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today said the breakdown of cases according to diagnosis is 22 cases of heat stroke, 68 cases of heat exhaustion and six cases of heat convulsions.

However, the agency informed that only one new case of death due to heat stroke was reported on June 4 involving a 31-year-old adult man in Ulu Kinta, Perak, bringing the number of deaths due to heat stroke to four.

“There are no cases being treated at the hospital at this time. All cases have received treatment and recovered,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Nadma mentioned that until yesterday there was also only one dam that showed a decrease in the current storage of raw water and was at a dangerous level, was the Muda Dam in Kedah at 28.32 per cent.

“While six other dams show the remaining storage of raw water is at the warning level, namely Malut Dam in Kedah (30.00 per cent), Sembrong Barat Dam in Johor (44.88 per cent), Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang (45.30 per cent), Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis (47.15 per cent), Bukit Merah Dam in Perak (48.60 per cent) and Pedu Dam in Kedah (58.27 per cent),” it said, citing the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

In relation to the hot weather status, four districts in the peninsula recorded alert level hot weather on June 7 while the day after only two districts recorded that level.

“On June 9, 2024, there were three districts in the peninsula and one district in Sarawak recording alert-level hot weather, while yesterday, only one district in the peninsula and one district in Sarawak each recorded the same level of hot weather,” it said.

As for the status of air pollution, Nadma said during the period from June 5 to June 11, there were two areas that recorded unhealthy air quality with an API (Air Pollution Index) reading of 116 in Cheras (Kuala Lumpur) and 167 in Kuala Dungun in Terengganu. — Bernama