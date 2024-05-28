PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — The total cumulative cases for hot weather related illnesses rose to 88 cases as of May 27 compared to 84 cases as of May 19, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said.

The agency announced the breakdown of the cases according to diagnosis in a statement today, stating that there were 65 cases of heat exhaustion, 19 cases of heat stroke and four cases of heat cramps.

“No new fatalities were reported this week, fatal cases of heat stroke remains at three, a man, 22, in Pahang on February 2, a boy, three, in Kelantan on April 1 and a man, 25, in Negeri Sembilan on April 22.

“There was a case of heat stroke that was treated at the intensive care unit and one more still being treated in a normal ward, while another case has recovered following treatment,” the agency said.

Nadma also gave an update on the hot weather, stating that as of May 27, Kuala Krai district in Kelantan registered level two hot weather (heat wave) with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 37°Celsius (C) to 40°C for at least three consecutive days, while on May 25, three districts in the Peninsular Malaysia and two districts in Sabah recorded level one hot weather (caution) with a maximum daily temperature of 35°C to 37°C for at least two consecutive days. — Bernama

