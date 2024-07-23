KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — To accelerate digital adoption among Malaysians, mobile provider U Mobile announced today that four public schools will join its cashless payment ecosystem pilot project.

Its chief executive, Wong Heang Tuck, said the latest digital school ecosystem will help shape the future talent of Malaysia.

“In line with the government’s ambition to transition the nation into a digitally enabled and technology driven society, we are delighted to be able to roll out ‘Projek Rintis: Cashless Ecosystems for Public Schools’ under our Digital School pillar.

“We believe our latest digital school ecosystem will help shape the future talent of Malaysia to leverage opportunities to thrive in the digital economy,” he said in his speech when launching the project at Nexus Bangsar South here.

The four schools are:

SK Bukit Bandaraya

SMK Seri Hartamas

SK Seri Hartamas

SK Bukit Damansara

It said the project focused on increasing financial literacy and smart money management through a digital payment platform.

In this project, students perform cashless transactions in their schools, by tapping their debit card-like cards, such as paying for meals at the canteen or purchasing items at the school co-op shop and bookshop.

Parents will be able to monitor their children’s expenditure through an app.

Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil welcomed this initiative to educate students on digitalisation.

“Technology that is learned in school, after finishing school, the technology may become obsolete.

“Although Generation Z and above are considered digital natives, the world outside is very challenging,” he said in his speech during the event.