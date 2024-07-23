KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Peramu assemblyman Mohamad Nizar Najib has refuted today reports that he is meeting Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives to plan for a change in the Pahang government.

In a statement in Facebook, the son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he remains loyal to Umno, Barisan Nasional, and the current Pahang state government.

“I am not a political turncoat willing to sell my principles and dignity to the highest bidder.

“Therefore, stop spreading slander for cheap political gain,” he wrote.

Nizar said his father always advised the family to remain loyal to the party no matter how difficult the situation might be.

“It is impossible for me to conspire to betray the party that my family and other Umno members have fought for since its establishment,” he said.

He also claimed that it is impossible for him to betray the Pahang state government led Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, whom he said he deeply loves and respects.

“He has also greatly assisted my voters in the Peramu Jaya Pekan area. He is a kind-hearted and approachable leader,” he said.

“It is unthinkable for me, as an exco member of the Pahang state government and a state assemblyman, to betray him as a leader and the trust he has placed in me.”

He was responding to a Facebook post that claimed the Pahang government is currently unstable following Nizar’s alleged meeting.