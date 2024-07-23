PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reportedly denied that there is an increase of missing person cases recently.

The home minister was quoted saying that the average has stayed close to around 900 cases each year.

“The fact is over the last five years, the average has been about 900 cases every year.

“There is no pattern of a sudden spike [according to] our data from 2020 to June this year,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

Earlier, Johor police announced that their counterpart in Selangor have reportedly found missing six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Huin a low-cost hotel in Batang Kali today.

Johor Police Chief M. Kumar said in a press conference this morning that she was found safe, and a male suspect aged 31 that was found at the scene was also arrested.

Leo was reported missing during the Bon Odori Japanese festival at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Last week, the body of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was found in an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor.

A 26-year-old policeman in Perak was the prime suspect in the murder of the rental car company staff.