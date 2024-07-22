KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malayan Commercial Banks’ Association (MCBA) today expressed deep concern over the ongoing picket actions conducted nationwide by the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) following a breakdown in contract negotiations.

The association urged the picketers to return to the table and resume dialogue so their actions will not inconvenience bank customers and the general public.

“MCBA has demonstrated for years and remains committed to fostering a positive working environment for all employees and we firmly believe that our compensation and benefits packages for employees represented by NUBE have consistently been competitive and valued by staff,” MCBA executive director Looi Heong Meng said in a statement.

MCBA reiterated its longstanding commitment to fostering a positive working environment and emphasised the competitiveness and value of its compensation and benefits packages for employees represented by NUBE.

“We have consistently maintained open channels for dialogue and believe in resolving issues through constructive engagement,” Looi added.

Acknowledging NUBE's concerns, MCBA urged the union to opt for constructive dialogue to avoid disrupting harmony or inconveniencing customers and the public.

The statement from MCBA follows NUBE’s announcement of picketing actions last Saturday, signalling escalating tensions in the ongoing negotiations between the union and commercial banks.