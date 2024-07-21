SEPANG, Jul 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today the Cabinet will determine Malaysia’s next course of action following the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal.

Anwar said Malaysia supports the decision made by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, condemning Israel’s actions.

“Malaysia upholds the decision based on clear facts about Israel’s aggression and brutality and we will assess the suggestions and impact of the decision.

“And in the Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, we will make a decision on the steps to be taken in line with the ICC ruling, condemning and taking action against Israel,” he told reporters after launching the Jiwa Merdeka programme here today.

Last Friday, the UN’s top court declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and urged its immediate cessation.

The advisory opinion, while non-binding, highlights growing concerns over Israel’s conflict with Hamas and its policies, including settlement construction and territorial annexation.

The ICJ said Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers from occupied land.

Prior to that on May 24, ICJ ruled that Israel must halt any military offensive in Rafah that could harm civilians.

On May 20, chief prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar; the head of the movement’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh; and the head of its military wing, Mohammed Deif.

The Israel-Palestine conflict began as early as the day after Israel’s creation as a state in 1948, displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. There have been attacks by both sides since and there have been multiple failed attempts at peace.

The conflict escalated in October last year after Hamas launched attacks against the south of Israel, but the latter’s retaliation has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians so far according to the Palestinian health ministry last week.