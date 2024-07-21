KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The National Month and Fly Jalur Gemilang 2024 celebrations will kick off with its official launch today, filled with various interesting programmes lined up for visitors.

The one-day programme with a carnival concept, will be from 9am to 4.30pm at Cyber Event Hall, Cyberjaya and is aimed to instill patriotism among Malaysians as we usher in the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 celebrations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the launch at 3pm, kicking off this year’s HKHM festivities.

Visitors to today’s launch can enjoy a National Day themed exhibition, a Madani Community X Nadi gathering, Roda Merdeka Quiz, Riuh X HKHM programmes and interactive activities and patriotic performances.

The Royal Malaysia Police will be offering up to 50 per cent discounts on summonses at today’s launch. Payments must be made at the programme site to enjoy the discount, subject to terms and conditions.

The Sepang Municipal Council will also offer checking and payment services for taxes and compounds, while other government agencies will provide services to replace identification cards, renew driving licences and accept loan applications for desktop and laptops.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will hold its Agro Madani Combo Sale, together with the Rahmah Madani Sale, offering various attractive products at cheap prices, including fresh chicken, fish, beef, eggs, rice and cooking oil.

Free bus service will be provided from the Park & Ride Cyberjaya and Parking Rekascape Cyberjaya to the location of today’s programme at 30-minute intervals.

Further information on HKHM 2024 celebrations and its related programmes can be found at the following website: www.merdeka360.my. — Bernama