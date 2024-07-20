PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued 5,951 fines worth RM1.47 million for smoking offences in June, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said that a total of 13,163 offence notices were issued from 25,924 premises visited through the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (PPKHT) 2004.

On the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975, aimed at preventing and controlling dengue fever, Dr Muhammad Radzi said 3,218 fines worth RM1.6 million were issued, averaging RM500 per fine.

“A total of 606 cases were registered for court action, and at the same time, 64 cases were convicted with total fines amounting to RM112,280,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi added that 6,824 food premises were inspected last month, with 189 premises ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“The temporary closure of food premises enforced by the MOH is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of the premises and the food served,” he said. — Bernama