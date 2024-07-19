PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The Foreign Ministry through the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka, is closely monitoring the situation following student protests in Bangladesh

The ministry in a statement Thursday said the High Commission is actively coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all Malaysians in the country despite challenges including widespread telecommunications disruptions.

“Following the onset of protests, Malaysian students in Dhaka were instructed to gather at the High Commission for safety and further directives. These students were those from local educational institutions in Dhaka who were affected by the unrest,” said the ministry.

According to the statement officials from the High Commission had early engagements with these students to assess their needs and to provide immediate assistance.

In response to the evolving situation, the High Commission is exploring possible solutions including assisting travel arrangements to return to Malaysia and temporary shelters.

The Foreign Ministry urges all Malaysians residing in Bangladesh to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant, and follow all safety advice and updates provided by local authorities.

The ministry is committed to ensuring the safety of Malaysians abroad and will strive to keep the public informed of any recent developments, the statement added.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka at house number 19, road number 6, Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave, Dhaka — 1212 Bangladesh.

The embassy can be contacted by telephone at +880241081892/1895 or +88 018 4179 8077 (for emergencies only) and by email at [email protected]. — Bernama