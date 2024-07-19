KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The results of the 2023 Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM) tests will be released next Tuesday, the Malaysian Examinations Council said.

It said students may check the official website for their results starting 11.30am Tuesday.

“The results can also be obtained through the short messaging system (SMS) by typing in one’s STPM/MyKad Number/Seat Number and sending it to 15888.

“This system will be activated from 11 AM on July 23 until 12 PM on July 30,” the council said in a statement today.