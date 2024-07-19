MELAKA, July 19 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan have activated a search and rescue operation (Carilamat) after a crew member of MT Resolute was reported to have fallen into the sea.

Melaka MMEA director Captain (Maritime) Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz said the victim, an Indian national identified as Vishnu Babu, 25, was believed to have fallen into the sea at 11.8 nautical miles South-west of Tanjung Klebang here at about 11.10am.

“Upon receiving information from the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Johor Baru, the Perkasa 37 vessel that was in operation, was deployed to the location to carry out the Carilamat operation covering a 43.5 kilometre radius.

“Vessel Ronda RH 22 from the Marine Police also joined the search and rescue operation but have yet to find the victim,” he said adding that the operation was called off at 7pm and resume at 8am this morning.

Mohd Khairi said MT Resolute was on its way to Singapore when the incident happened.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Melaka Maritime Operations Centre and Negeri Sembilan at 06-3876730 or call NG999 which operates 24 hours a day. — Bernama