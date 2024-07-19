KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Human Resource Development Corporation Bhd (HRD Corp) chief executive officer Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood has offered to take temporary leave to facilitate an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement issued last night, he said that during his absence, the organisation will continue to carry out all processes as usual and operations will proceed smoothly to ensure no disruption to services.

“Nevertheless, I remain committed to HRD Corp. Thank you for your support all this while,” he said.

Previously, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that RM3.77 billion in levy collections from employers was used by HRD Corp’s training programme for various investment activities.

PAC also requested the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) to present the findings of an independent audit on HRD Corp to them by September.

Moreover, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024, said KESUMA was recommended to refer HRD Corp’s management to relevant enforcement agencies following the government company’s failure in the audit.

Wan Suraya said there were actions and decisions taken by HRD Corp’s management that did not comply with procedures and did not safeguard interests in achieving the company’s establishment functions, and KESUMA needs to take appropriate action against HRD Corp’s management for identified irregularities.

Following that, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim directed KESUMA secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud and the HRD Corp CEO to lodge reports with the MACC. — Bernama