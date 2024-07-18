KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 relating to citizenship laws has been postponed to the next meeting of the Dewan Rakyat in October.

Apart from that bill, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran said three other bills, the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 (Amendment) and Syariah Court Civil Procedure (Federal Territories) Act 1998 (Amendment) bills, have also been postponed to the next meeting.

The citizenship amendment bill was stated for this session's Order Paper, however, it was never brought for the second reading.

The first reading was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat back on March 25, this year, which aimed, among others, at addressing statelessness among children of Malaysians and permanent residents, but would have removed the automatic right to citizenship for those eligible.

Although the government later withdrew the proposal due to the uproar and tabled a new version without the controversial change, the amendments will still have significant effects on Malaysia’s stateless children and foundlings.