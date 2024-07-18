KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering traffic offenders a discount rate of up to 50 per cent in payment of traffic summonses in conjunction with the launch of the 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Cyber Event Hall Cyberjaya, Selangor, this Sunday.

The Information Department (JAPEN) through a post on Facebook said the discount offer is only applicable for summons payments made at the programme site from 9 am to 4.30 pm and is subject to the terms and conditions.

The MADANI Agro Combo Sale by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Rahmah MADANI Ehsan Sale, which offers chicken, fish, meat, eggs, cooking oil in five kilogram (kg) bottles, rice in five kg packs and other products at low prices will also be held at the site.

The 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Waving Ceremony, scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will be the platform to exalt the spirit of patriotism and love for the country in society.

The significance of the two events is that they serve as the countdown to the 2024 National Day celebration on Aug 31 in Putrajaya and the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Sabah.

More information on the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations and the programmes to be held can be found on the website www.merdeka360.my. — Bernama