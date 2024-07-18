KULIM, July 18 — A 33-year-old man who was remanded to assist in the investigation into the incident involving two brothers who died from consuming crackers tainted with poison has been released on police bail.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Azizul Mohd Khairi said that the suspect, a farmer, had been held in remand since July 11 until yesterday.

“The remand period will not be extended, and the suspect is released on police bail pending the decision of the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“The investigation papers have been submitted to the DPP,” he said in a statement today.

The media previously reported that three-year-old Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan and his younger brother, Muhammad Luth Syauqi, two, had tragically died after consuming crackers laced with rat poison.

In the incident on July 7 in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, near here, the two boys were believed to have consumed a packet of crackers placed on a fence erected by the farmer to trap monkeys.

Muhammad Akil Syauqi reportedly passed away at Penang Hospital (HPP) on July 10, while Muhammad Luth Syauqi, died two days later, at the same hospital.

The two brothers were laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Banggol Berangan, Baling.

The case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 284 of the Penal Code. — Bernama