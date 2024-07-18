KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has reportedly said today that her ministry is aware of the prevalence of vending machines selling e-cigarettes or vapes.

She was quoted vowing to take the issue seriously, but conceded that no reports have been lodged so far over any unlicensed vending machines.

“God willing, we will address it moving forward, particularly how we can monitor this, especially in the Federal Territories.

“We also need to look into licensing issues, and if there is no licence, we will confiscate it under our act. It's just that no complaints have been received yet,” she was quoted saying by Malaysiakini, referring to the vending machines in Kuala Lumpur.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) was gazetted on February 2 this year as a comprehensive form of control over all types of smoking products, including electronic cigarettes or vape.

In May, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said his ministry will enforce the law soon, without mentioning a specific date.