KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Bernama TV will broadcast a special documentary titled Di Sebalik Mahkota in conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim this Friday.

The documentary which presents a closer narrative on the personality of Sultan Ibrahim will be broadcast on Astro 502, Unifi TV 631, Mytv 121 and Bernama TV Facebook.

The Installation Ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this Saturday at Istana Negara is a symbolic ceremony held only once every five years.

According to a Bernama TV statement today, the documentary will give Malaysians the opportunity to understand more deeply about the installation ceremony and foster a sense of love for the royal institution and how it is practised in this country under the concept of a Constitutional Monarch.

It also takes inspiration from the history of the modern Sultanate of Johor as well as delving into the uniqueness of Sultan Ibrahim who rules Johor with wisdom and love for the common people.

Several important figures shared their experiences with Sultan Ibrahim in the documentary, among them Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli.

Also interviewed were Sultan Ibrahim’s Personal Officer who is also the chairman of Sultanah Rogayah Foundation Datuk R. Sugumaran Raman, Sultanah Fatimah Foundation chairman Mejar Cina Datuk David Wong Khong Soon and Istana Negara deputy Grand Chamberlain Sofian Abdul Rahman.

The filming of the documentary was carried out in various locations in Johor.

In conjunction with the installation ceremony, Bernama also prepared a special “microsite” daulattuanku.bernama.com entitled Daulat Tuanku which brings together news related to the important day in either Bahasa Melayu or English.

Meanwhile, on the day of the installation on Saturday July 20, Bernama TV will broadcast the installation ceremony live through a Special Grandstand broadcast starting at 8.30am.

The grandstand programme will discuss the country’s royal institutions with several leading figures including Universiti Teknologi Mara Institution of Malay Rulers senior lecturer and expert panel chair, Ismail Ma’arof, before taking the audience to the Istana Negara to witness the traditional ceremony. — Bernama