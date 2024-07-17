KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the sale of 2.5 hectares of land in Taman Desa to Mah Sing Group Bhd was conducted through an open tender

According to a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report, she also said its purpose was to facilitate the construction of 800 affordable housing units at the developer’s expense.

“This will save the government money as the costs will be borne by the developer,” she was quoted as saying to FMT.

Dr Zaliha also said the sale to a reputable developer was crucial for timely completion of affordable housing.

“DBKL has not yet issued planning permission to the developer, who must comply with development conditions, including conducting social, traffic, and environmental impact assessments to ensure controlled development,” she added.

Dr Zaliha was respondong to concerns raised by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok regarding Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to sell the land in Taman Desa.

Kok said yesterday she had been in the dark about the project and only became aware of it after Mah Sing announced the RM108 million agreement on July 10.

The developer intends to develop the land in two phases: M Aspira, the initial phase, will encompass over 1,600 serviced apartment units on 3.7 acres, followed by the construction of 800 affordable homes under the Residensi Madani project on the remaining 2.47 acres.

The land, which was previously reclaimed from developer Aset Kayamas during Khalid Samad’s tenure as federal territories minister, was subsequently sold by DBKL to Mah Sing Group.