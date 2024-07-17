KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will meet with the family of the late Teoh Beng Hock next week.

Speaking to reporters at the World Trade Centre today, Anwar said he was unable to do so earlier as he was busy with preparations for the King’s inauguration this Saturday.

“We will (meet) after the coronation because this week, there’s the Conference of Rulers; so next week,” he said briefly when met.

Beng Hock, who was the former political aide to DAP politician Ean Yong Hian Wah, was found dead on July 16, 2009, shortly after being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

His death remains a significant and controversial event in Malaysian political history, leading to calls for further investigation from his family and supporters.

On Monday, Beng Hock’s sister Teoh Lee Lan led a walk to Parliament dubbed the ‘Walk of Justice’. The event was organised by the Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement.

The group intended to hand over a memorandum to the prime minister in person before being intercepted by police officers who had created a human barrier of around 100m at the gates of Parliament.