KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The final investigation report on the plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, last year will be released no later than August 16, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

In a written parliamentary reply to Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib, Loke said the draft was completed last month and sent for review by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, the US National Transportation Safety Board, and related agencies and firm.

“The Final Report will be released no later than August 16, 2024 after 60 days of the Final Draft Report being received, which is after review/comment by the NTSB, CAAM, ICAO Adrep, aircraft owner Koperasi Amanah Pelaburan Berhad and Jet Valet Sdn Bhd as operator aircraft operator,” he said.

In the August 17 incident, a Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 aircraft flying from Langkawi to Subang crashed onto the Guthrie Highway, killing all eight people onboard, including Pahang state executive councillor Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

An e-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider on the highway were also killed.