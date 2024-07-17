KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The aerotrain service at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Transport Ministry (MOT).

This is in line with the aerotrain replacement plan at Terminal 1, KLIA, scheduled to be completed by January 31, 2025, it said.

“MOT and Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) are committed to ensuring that the aerotrain replacement plan runs according to the set timeline,” MOT said on the Parliament website yesterday in response to Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (Perikatan Nasional-Merbok) on the status of the KLIA aerotrain replacement including a new agreement signed by MAHB and the cost estimates involved.

MOT said MAHB signed a letter of agreement (LOA) with ALSTOM Transport Systems (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and IJM Construction Sdn Bhd-Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd (IJMCPestech) joint venture on January 12, 2024.

To expedite the implementation timeline of the aerotrain replacement, MAHB signed a new agreement with ALSTOM Transport Systems on June 14, 2024 to ensure that the project will be completed by January 31, 2025, MOT said. — Bernama