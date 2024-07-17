KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Members of the public, especially city dwellers, are advised not to panic upon hearing the booming sounds of cannon fire while driving along Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim on Friday and Saturday morning.

Head of Corporate Communications Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Faidz Sanusi said exactly at 8.30am on Friday, two cannon shots would be fired during the full rehearsal of the installation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

“On the actual day of the installation ceremony on Saturday, also at exactly 8.30am, a 21-gun salute will be fired using the cannons. So, whoever hears cannon firing during that time, there is no need to panic,” he said when featured in Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Mohd Faidz also reiterated that events to mark the installation ceremony of the 17th King will begin tomorrow with a Yasin recital and Doa Selamat at Masjid Negara at 5.30pm, followed by the Special Friday Sermon and Prayer the following day.

He said among the royal guests expected to attend the installation ceremony at Istana Negara on Saturday are the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Other events lined up are the royal banquet at Istana Negara on Saturday evening, the Queen’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, the launch of Raja Kita (Our King) exhibition at Muzium Negara on July 25, and the royal tea reception at Istana Negara on July 27.

Mohd Faidz said the Raja Kita exhibition would be open until September 2, offering an opportunity for the public to view approximately 130 royal regalia from both the federal level and the state of Johor.

“Among them are the royal regalia of Malaysia, the Johor state constitution manuscript, and the personal collections of Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah,” he said.

Mohd Faidz said the King’s installation ceremony is a highly symbolic and rare event, as it only occurs once every five years.

As such, he said it is a great opportunity for Malaysians to gain a deeper understanding of how the constitutional monarchy system is practised in Malaysia and to foster love and respect for the royal institution.

“As announced by Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, wayang pacak or open-air cinemas will be set up in all 222 parliamentary constituencies on July 20 to show the live broadcast of the installation ceremony. Take this opportunity to watch it as it will be steeped in Malay customs and traditions, something that should be appreciated,” he said. — Bernama