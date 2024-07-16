KULIM, July 16 — A man linked to the recent deaths of two young brothers who ate snacks laced with rat poison has been remanded for an additional two days beginning today.

The remand extension on the farmer, 33, as applied by the police, was allowed by Sessions Court Judge Mirza Mohamad today.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 284 of the Penal Code.

He has previously been remanded for six days from July 11 to today.

Two brothers, Muhammad Aqil Syauqi Nur Sufyan, three, and Muhammas Luth Syauqi, two, died within two days of each other after eating poisoned snacks placed at a fence of an orchard in Kampung Padang Ubi in Kulim on July 7. — Bernama



