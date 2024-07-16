GUA MUSANG, July 16 — A woman who was nearly crushed to death by a falling timber log at the traffic stop of Persimpangan Bendahara, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, here on July 9 has reportedly regained consciousness.

The victim’s fiance Nik Amnan Arif Nik Anuwar, 22, said Siti Norelyana Kamarulzaman, 21, was now in a better condition than previously.

“Alhamdulillah, after five days being placed in a coma, Siti Norelyana regained consciousness yesterday. She can speak well but needs time to regain movement of her body,” he told Bernama today.

Nik Amnan said he has yet to be informed of further treatment for his fiancee.

The police were reported to have said previously that Siti Norelyana, who had stopped at the junction, was nearly killed by a timber log that fell from a timber lorry that had a broken turn-table as it was taking a corner. — Bernama



