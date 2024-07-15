KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Veteran politician Teoh Teik Huat died today. He was 77.

The former Penang DAP chairman was a prominent party figure during the 1980s and 1990s, serving as both a state assemblyman for Pengkalan Kota (1982 to 1990) and Paya Terubong (1990 to 1995) and Member of Parliament for Bagan (1986 to 1990).

Teoh also held leadership positions within DAP before switching to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), where he was a member of the supreme council.

Bukit Tengah assemblyman Gooi Hsiao Leung confirmed his death to Free Malaysia Today.

He said that Teoh died this morning in Perth, Australia, where he had been residing with his children for several years.

According to Gooi, Teoh was a close friend of his father, Gooi Hock Seng, a party colleague who served as the Bukit Bendera MP from 1982 to 1995.

Teoh was a pivotal figure in the growth of Penang DAP during the 1980s, said Gooi.

“He was driven by an unwavering commitment to his principles for the betterment of Malaysia,” FMT quoted Gooi as saying.

Gooi said that growing up, he often heard Teoh passionately discuss nation-building, political developments, and the future of the country with his father and friends.

“He earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and adversaries alike. He will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten,” Gooi was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow paid tribute to Teoh, telling FMT that he learned a great deal about constituency work, political campaigning, and legislative processes while working with him from 1986 to 1995.

Chow said he received his foundational training under Teoh in his early years as a politician and elected representative.

“He was a dedicated party leader and a committed politician,” FMT quoted Chow as saying.