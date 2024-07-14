KUCHING, July 14 — The Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts will set up a small lab to discuss and refine the terms and conditions for the Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme.

Its minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that the findings from the lab would be presented to the Cabinet for approval and endorsement.

He said on July 1, the federal government, through the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, has delegated full authority over the S-MM2H programme to Sarawak.

This, he added, allows Sarawak to independently process and issue permits and licenses and develop its own terms and conditions.

“We will not bind ourselves to all the conditions set by the federal government for the Malaysia My Second Home Programme.

“It will be decided by Sarawak,” he said during the launch of the ‘Freedom to Own’ campaign at the Naim Sales Gallery here yesterday.

Abdul Karim noted that many agencies and companies handling the S-MM2H programme have faced pressure and uncertainty since their yearly permits have not been renewed since October or November last year.

“After discussions with the Federal Minister of Tourism and Culture and consultations with the Premier, we finally received the delegation of powers.

“If we are to impose the same conditions as the federal programme in Sarawak, it will take time for participants. That is why we need the lab, which will include industry stakeholders,” he said.

“Once the lab’s work is complete, I will present its recommendations to the Cabinet for endorsement.

“After that, we will start issuing permits under terms and conditions suitable for Sarawak.

“We will not impose the same fixed deposit requirements as in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said. — The Borneo Post