KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during an electoral rally in the US earlier today.

Anwar spoke out against the violent action and said it is never the solution to conflicts, several news agencies reported.

“We have obtained early information on Trump and whatever our stance is towards any leader, this method is not a solution

“Therefore, we express sympathy towards Trump and we hope the situation there remains under control,” he was quoted by local news site The Star as telling reporters in Serdang, Selangor.

Trump, a former US president seeking to make a comeback, was shot at during a rally in the state of Pennsylvania, with a bullet grazing his right ear.

He survived and was rushed to safety by the US Secret Service.

Live video showed blood spattered on Trump’s right cheek and ear.

The shooter was reported to have died, as well as a spectator and one other person is reported to be in critical condition.





