KUCHING. July 14 — The Sarawak government has yet to receive the RM100 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as reimbursement for the funds allocated by Sarawak to expedite the repair and upgrade of dilapidated schools and clinics, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Despite the delay, Dr Sim, who is also the state public health, housing and local government minister, said that the state government will proceed with the projects using Sarawak’s own allocations.

“We haven’t received anything yet, but we are not going to wait.

“We are going to plan with the funds allocated by the premier. We know that what the premier has allocated will happen.

“As for the prime minister’s promise, we will keep track of it. That’s all I can say,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the Kuching Autistic Association’s Fundraising Foodfair at Association of Churches Hall, Jalan Stampin here today.

During the Sarawak Gawai Dayak Gala Dinner held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on June 22, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced that the Sarawak government had set aside RM100 million to expedite the repair and upgrading of dilapidated rural schools throughout the state.

Additionally, another RM100 million was allocated for the repair of rundown clinics.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak would advance the funding first and be reimbursed later by the federal government.

Following this, at the same event, Anwar also announced that he would instruct the Ministry of Finance to release a sum of RM100 million immediately as part of the agreement between Sarawak and the federal government to expedite these projects. — The Borneo Post