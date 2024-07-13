KOTA KINABALU, July 13 — Sabah Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary Abdul Kadir Abdullah @ OKK Haji Damsal has tendered his resignation with effect July 14, 2024.

No reason was given in the resignation letter submitted to Bersatu Sabah head Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

However, Abdul Kadir remains as the divisional head of P.185 Batu Sapi in Sandakan district. Abdul Kadir was appointed as the secretary since the re-establishment or rehabilitation of the party in November 2022 after massive exodus of former members of the party led by Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Prior to his appointment as the secretary, he was the secretary of the Strategy and Election Unit under the purview of Hajiji as the head of Bersatu Sabah and the secretary of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Bersatu state committee chaired by Datuk Maijol Mahap.

Abdul Kadir thanked Kiandee for the appointment and pledged his unwavering loyalty to the party under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In his capacity as the divisional head of P.185 Batu Sapi and as a member of the party since its inception in Sabah in 2019, he will continue to strengthen the party in Sabah through opening of more branches



and recruitment of new members.

Abdul Kadir believed that through the leadership of Muhyiddin who is popularly known as ‘Abah’ (in fact, the title ‘Abah’ originated from Sabah), Bersatu Sabah can still attract a lot of supporters especially amongst the communities in the rural areas. These communities have benefitted a lot from Muhyiddin’s pro-active initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic era.

Abdul Kadir is a lawyer and was a former magistrate in 1980s. — The Borneo Post