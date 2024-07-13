BANGI, July 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today warned underperforming teachers will not receive automatic grade promotions under the time-based system.

He said careless and undisciplined teachers will not be promoted to the next grade.

“I have a bit of a problem with this time-based scheme. We accept the principle. But if the discipline is weak, in a year (teachers) skip attending many times, I want to cancel this system for them.

“The promotion was accepted in principle but will exclude those who are careless and violate discipline,” he said in his speech during the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) Golden Jubilee Celebration at the Tenera Hotel here.

Anwar said that he believes that there are only a few bad apples among Malaysian teachers in general.

“I believe more than 90 per cent of you are not a problem,” he said.

According to the time-based method, a teacher would obtain grade 44 in the eighth year of service and grade 48 on the 16th year of service whereas in the earlier scheme, a teacher would have to wait for 20 years to be promoted.

A non-graduate teacher from grade 29 to 32 would now need to wait only eight years compared to 10 years previously.